Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Wedbush

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $30.28 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

