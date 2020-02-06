Alan Krusi Sells 2,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alan Krusi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $8,476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 50.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 129,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

