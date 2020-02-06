Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

ALLK stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Allakos by 33.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 776,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 680,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allakos by 141.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 449,407 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $9,829,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

