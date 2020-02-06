Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.