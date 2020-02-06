Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,446.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,283.52. The company has a market cap of $996.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

