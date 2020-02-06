AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $745,730 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

