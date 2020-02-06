Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

AMAL stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

