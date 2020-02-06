American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

