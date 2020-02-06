AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Reduced by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.62.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,998 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.