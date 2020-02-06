Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.32 on Monday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

