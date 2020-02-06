Analysts Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Sterling Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

