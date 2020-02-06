Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBIV. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.03. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

