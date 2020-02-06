Analysts Expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.60 Million

Analysts expect that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $417.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.60 million and the lowest is $415.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $267.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $76,046.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,112.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

