Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR: BMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR BMW opened at €66.94 ($77.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.41 and a 200 day moving average of €68.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.