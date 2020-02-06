ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Jamie Cohen Sells 4,474 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamie Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 456,932 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.