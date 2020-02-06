ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after buying an additional 3,174,964 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 2,101,851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,083,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,538,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

