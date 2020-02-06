Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $229.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

