Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 319.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $21,554,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $14,841,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $11,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 224,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

