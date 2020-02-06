Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $321.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

