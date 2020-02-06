Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 770.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

