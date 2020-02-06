Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 117.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,510. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

