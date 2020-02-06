B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

