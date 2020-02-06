Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner Sells 100,000 Shares

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,735,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,285,513.45.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Darin Wagner sold 200,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$30,400.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$65,187.53.

BAR stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

