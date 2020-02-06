Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,830.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

