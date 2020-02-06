Berenberg Bank Upgrades Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to “Sell”

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.16). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 204.62 ($2.69).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 171.75 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

