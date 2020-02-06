Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $29,877,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

