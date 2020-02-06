BidaskClub Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Buy

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

