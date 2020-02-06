BidaskClub Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong Sell

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

AMPH stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $904.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,695 shares of company stock valued at $726,806. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

