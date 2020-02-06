BidaskClub Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Strong-Buy

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

