BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

