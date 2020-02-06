BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Nike (NYSE:NKE)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

