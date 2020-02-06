Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 9th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 360.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.71.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $329.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.13. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

