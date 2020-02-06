Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $329.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.13. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

