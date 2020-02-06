Bradley L. Campbell Sells 15,003 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOLD opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.