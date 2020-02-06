Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

