Bryan K. Switzer Sells 400 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AWR opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.13. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

