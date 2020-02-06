Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.