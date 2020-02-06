Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target to $64.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,338,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

