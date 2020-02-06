Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.19 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

