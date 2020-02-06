Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

