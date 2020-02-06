Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 690 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 519,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,489,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

