Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $212.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

