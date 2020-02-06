Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

