Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 920.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

