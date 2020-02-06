Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 271,757 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,424,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 194,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.