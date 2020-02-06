Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $89.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

