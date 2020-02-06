Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 10,879 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 314.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,867 shares of company stock worth $79,480,768. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

