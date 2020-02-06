Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

