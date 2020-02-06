Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

