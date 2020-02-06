Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $385.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.37. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $294.81 and a 12-month high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

